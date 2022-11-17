AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives.

This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation that’s been 20 years in the making.

Commissioners decided to seek out a consulting group in the hopes of receiving federal dollars to help fund the project in Shawnee County.

”The reason why you wanted to do this as a grant as opposed to in house is just due to the expertise and being able to know what’s available,” said Kevin Cook, Shawnee County Commissioner.

The commissioners believe adding an interchange to the highway could cost around $16-18 million. The county hopes the Kansas Turnpike might fund some of the project, but don’t think it would be enough. Currently, there is only one exit on the Kansas Turnpike before Emporia, which is Admire. The commissioners say this is an unsafe option.

”If somebody does get on the turnpike going the wrong way right there, that’s a, you know, 70-mile roundtrip unless they make an illegal U-turn through the median, which is an unsafe, a very unsafe thing to do,” said Aaron Mays, Chairman of the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners.

Earlier in this year in October, three Topeka children were killed and one was seriously injured after a driver made a u-turn through the median. They turned around and were hit by a semi-truck.

Although the idea for an interchange started out as an economic concern years ago and as a convenience for people living in Auburn, local leaders recognize it’s now about saving lives.

”I would say, in the last month or two, it became more of a safety issue more than we ever considered it before,” said Mays.

Mays said he had conversations about the interchange before the tragic accident last month. He said that if they were able to start the project sooner, maybe that tragedy could have been avoided.