TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Judicial Center announced it will be closed on Thursday due to winter weather.

Court staff will work remotely to keep operations running smoothly, including receiving and processing electronically filed court documents.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they are planning to come to the judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be told of the new times and dates. Go to the judicial branch website for updates here.