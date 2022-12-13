MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Retirement has come for one four-legged member of the Riley County Police Department.

The RCPD announced that one of their K9 units, Axel, officially retires on Tuesday after more than seven years of service. That roughly comes to 49 years of service in human years.

Axel is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who began his service to the RCPD in March 2015 working alongside former RCPD officer Andrew Toolin. In May 2020, Officer Paul Terpstra became Axel’s handler and worked with him until his retirement.

“Axel has been an extremely driven and successful canine in his almost eight-year career with the RCPD,” said Terpstra. “He’s faithful and full of energy.”

Axel’s time with the RCPD was marked with situations where he helped search for and capture criminals. He was also a narcotics odor detection K9, meaning that he is trained to detect the odor of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy and cocaine.

Axel is responsible for the seizure of at least 134.9 pounds of illegal drugs worth $77,660 and 30 illegal firearms or weapons. Some of these numbers are presumed to be much higher as Axel has helped in many out-of-jurisdiction operations that have not been recorded, according to the RCPD.

Axel is the fourth K9 to retire from the RCPD following Dino (2003-2014), Rocket (2003-2010) and Kato (2010-2017). Terpstra will keep Axel during his retirement.

“I’m excited to give him a restful and comfortable home in his well-deserved retirement,” said Terpstra.

K9 police dogs usually work for ten years before eventually retiring, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Retired K9s usually spend the rest of their lives with the handler they worked with on the force.