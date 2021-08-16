Kansas kidnapping suspect at large after I-70 chase, Geary County Sheriff says

OGDEN (KSNT) – A Kansas man wanted in a kidnapping and stolen property case is at large Monday night after leading deputies on a chase on I-70, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried around 6:43 p.m. to stop a driver identified as Joshua Adams Jones, 32, of Ogden, who they spotted driving a stolen car on I-70 near mile marker 291. The sheriff’s office said Jones didn’t pull over, and led them on a short chase before wrecking the car in Ogden. He then ran away from the scene.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department all searched together for Jones for nearly three hours around the crash site, but they could not find him and decided to call off the search at 9:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office then turned to the public for help finding Jones and asked anyone who has information on his location or the crash to call them at 785-238-2261, or the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

The sheriff’s office said alongside spotting him in a stolen car, it’s looking for him for other charges including aggravated kidnapping, and felony fleeing and eluding.

Jones is described as:

Being five feet, nine inches tall

Weighing 150 pounds

Having black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing khaki shorts, suspenders and no shirt

While it did not provide details on the make of the car, the Riley County Police Department also added that it believes the car Jones drove was stolen out of Riley County.