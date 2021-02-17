Kansas Kid’s State Wrestling tournament won’t be held in Shawnee County this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Kid’s State Wrestling Tournament was the first event canceled in Shawnee County in 2020 because of the coronavirus. The Chairman of the wrestling group, Will Cokeley, said this year the event will be in Mulvane.

In years past, the event would bring in around $1.8 million in revenue to the county as thousands come from across the state to the event. It is normally held at the Stormont Vail Events Center, but since they’re using it for covid vaccines, and the mass gathering limit is 300, the event couldn’t be held there this year.

“With that facility being offline until May, we really kind of ran out of options for the group,” said Visit Topeka’s President Sean Dixon.

The chairman for the group said the clinic and the county restrictions were the deciding factors.

“So it was going to become impossible for us to use that venue that we’ve become accustomed to for several years,” said Chairman Will Cokeley.

The event will be held in Mulvane, south of Wichita, where Cokeley said they will be able to have 2,000 people in the space.