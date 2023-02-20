TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local lake is set to be closed so that trout can be given time to acclimate to the water later this week.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reports on Monday that Lake Shawnee will be closed to anglers from Feb. 24 to March 3 as winter trout stocking takes place. Members of the public are invited to view the stocking which will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the main boat ramp at Lake Shawnee.

McLaughlin said 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout will be released into the lake. The water will be closed until 6 a.m. on March 4 to give the fish time to disperse and get used to their new surroundings. This stocking is done in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks through the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

McLaughlin said trout season runs through April 15, 2023. Anglers can buy a trout permit for $14.50 at most locations where fishing licenses are sold or online. You can learn more about these licenses by clicking here.

“Shawnee County is pleased to continue our partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to enhance the fishing experience for the residents and visitors at Lake Shawnee,” said John Bell, parks superintendent.

The trout stocking program began in 1979 when KDWP Secretary Mike Hayden approached Shanwee County Parks and Recreation Director Ted Ensley about stocking the lake. The traditional stocking of Lake Shawnee is now a bi-annual occurrence.

Look below to see video from last year’s stocking in the fall: