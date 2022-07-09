TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday.

Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8.

Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and extreme. When these conditions exist, KDHE recommends either the affected portion of the lake or the entire lake is closed to the public. If only a portion is closed, the remaining area will carry a warning status.

KDHE also elevated the following lakes to ‘warning’ status on July 8:

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Milford Lake Zone A

Norton Lake

Pomona Lake

The HAB may look like foam, scum or pain floating on the water. They will be blue, bright green, brown or red in color. If blooms are suspected on the shore or in the water, people and dogs should avoid contact. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation or by skin contact. Symptoms vary in severity but the HAB can be deadly to animals.

The following lakes still remain under a ‘watch’:

Colwich City Lake

Crystal Lake

Ford County Lake

Garnett Lake (north)

Jerry Ivey Pond

Lake Scott State Lake

Marion Reservoir

Parsons Lake

Riggs Park Lake

The following lakes are under a ‘warning’:

Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge)

Lake Shawnee

Melvern Lake

Milford Lake Zone B

For more information about symptoms and the current advisories, visit https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.