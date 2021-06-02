Kansas landowner & company will pay $60,000 for putting concrete in river without permit

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Coffey County landowner and a construction company both have to pay a $60,000 fine for placing concrete in a river with threatened fish, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Thomas Robrahn and Skillman Construction LLC put 400 cubic yards of broken concrete into the Neosho River in an attempt to “stabilize the riverbank.” The EPA said they violated the Clean Water Act because they didn’t get a permit before doing what impacted 240 feet of the river. The area is known as a home to the Neosho Madtom, which is a federally-listed threatened species.

Alongside paying the fine, Robrahn and the construction company both agreed to remove the concrete and restore that area of the river to comply with the CWA.

“Under the CWA, parties are prohibited from discharging fill material into water bodies unless they first obtain a permit from the U.S. Corps of Engineers.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

View the settlement agreement between the EPA and Robrahn and Skillman Construction below: