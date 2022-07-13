TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Corporation Commission recently launched an Energy Smart Kansas initiative.

The new website is devoted to shaping the future efficiency opportunities within Kansas. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback about the different programs and potential rebates they may be eligible for.

The goal of the projects is to engage Kansans and promote awareness of the ways energy efficiency can save energy and money.

Due to recent high temperatures and rising energy costs, Kansans may be looking for ways to combat high energy bills this summer. The KCC is asking all Kansans to share their feedback so that they can help provide solutions.

More information about the initiative and ways customers can save money can be found here: Energy Smart Kansas.