TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of northeast Kansas law enforcement are honoring the lives of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 on its 22nd anniversary.

Kansas law enforcement is sharing its sympathies as flags are lowered to half-staff across the Sunflower State in remembrance of one of the darkest chapters of our nation’s history. Various organizations are taking time on Monday to remember and honor those who lost their lives 22 years ago.

“Today, as a nation of free people, we reflect in solemn gratitude and remembrance for those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. The call for help came and they responded. They took their place in the honored halls of historic and heroic sacrifice—without hesitation. We remember and recommit ourselves to our chosen path of service and public safety. The challenges of the world remain, but we are steadfast and ready to answer the calls. Thank you to all first responders in Topeka and across our country for your service.” Topeka Police Department Chief Bryan Wheeles social media excerpt

“On September 11, 2001, ordinary Americans performed extraordinary acts of heroism. Firefighters and police officers rushed into crumbling buildings and raging fires to save others. EMTs, construction workers, colleagues, and strangers tended to the wounded. Passengers and crewmembers gave their lives to thwart another attack. And a generation of women and men answered the call of duty by joining our Armed Forces to defend our freedom and our democracy.” Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill’s social media excerpt

“Today, we pause to remember and honor the fallen, their families, the first responders, and all those impacted by 9/11. We will never forget.” Riley County Police Department social media

“September 11th is a day that unites us in our commitment to public safety and national security. We renew our vow to protect our communities from harm and to uphold the values of freedom, democracy, and resilience that define our great nation. Today, as we remember the past, we also look toward the future with hope and determination. We pledge to remain vigilant in the face of threats to our safety and to work tirelessly to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again on our soil.” Emporia Police Department social media excerpt

On Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda launched four coordinated terrorist attacks, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York City and another into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania before it could reach its destination in Washington, D.C. In total, the attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people which included first responders and civilians.