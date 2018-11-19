Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial has plans for a half-million dollar renovation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial will soon undergo a half-million dollar renovation.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the memorial is filling up with names and needs to be expanded.

There are 281 names of fallen officers on the memorial leaving only 39 spaces left.

The memorial sits on the northeast corner of the statehouse grounds.

An advisory committee and the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation have raised $425,000 for the expansion.

