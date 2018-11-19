Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial has plans for a half-million dollar renovation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial will soon undergo a half-million dollar renovation.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the memorial is filling up with names and needs to be expanded.
There are 281 names of fallen officers on the memorial leaving only 39 spaces left.
The memorial sits on the northeast corner of the statehouse grounds.
An advisory committee and the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation have raised $425,000 for the expansion.
If you would like more information about the project or would like to donate, click HERE.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing Osama...
- Former Ohio judge accused in ex-wife's murder
- White House again threatens Acosta's pass; CNN seeks...
- Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's...
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...