Kansas law enforcement partnering to enforce sober driving this Labor Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to keep drivers safe this Labor Day.

The Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are two examples of agencies participating in the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

More than half of the fatalities in Kansas are caused by drunk driving. Law enforcement is hoping this 18-day campaign will encourage people to designate a sober driver before celebrating the holiday.

“When you know you’re going to celebrate let’s think ahead,” Colonel Herman T. Jones, with Kansas Highway Patrol said. “Don’t wait until the moment when you’re ready to leave. and there’s nobody to take you home. Well there’s plenty of avenues which you can do. There’s shared systems where you can Uber or Lyft.”

More than 2,000 officers will be on the road to enforce driving rules across the state starting on August 20 through Labor Day.