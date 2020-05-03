Kansas law enforcement seized $3.35M in property

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas law enforcement agencies seized more than $3.35 million in property during a six-month period last year, disproportionately from young black and Hispanic male drivers.

That is one of the findings stemming from a Kansas law that took effect July 1 requiring law enforcement agencies to report to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation all seizures of property and cash.

Under civil forfeiture, law enforcement agencies can seize cash, cars and other valuables from those they suspect of illegal activity without charging or convicting anyone of a crime.

Critics say the system is ripe for abuse.