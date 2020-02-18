Kansas lawmakers consider updating suspended license rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There could be changes coming for people with suspended driver’s licenses.

Kansas lawmakers said there are over 200,000 Kansans with suspended licenses, mostly as a result of unpaid tickets or failing to show up to court.

Currently, the law states for a driver to get their license back they must pay $100 fee for each ticket. Some lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow drivers with suspended licenses to pay a single fee of $100, no matter how many tickets they had.

“Hopefully it gets people to where they can become compliant and be back on the road with real driver’s licenses,” said Kansas Rep. J. Russell Jennings.