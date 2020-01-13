Kansas’ lead military official resigns, governor says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The lead military advisor to the Kansas governor will resign after serving in the position for nine years.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the planned resignation Kansas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli Monday morning. Tafanelli will leave his post March 31. Tafanelli served in the position since Jan. 8, 2011.

“His efforts have aided Kansans in many ways, to include his direction of the state’s response in communities impacted by disasters such as tornadoes, flooding and more recently wildfires,” Kelly said of Tafanelli. “He has served his state and nation well, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Tafanelli oversaw activities of the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. He also served as the director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and Kansas Homeland Security, and formerly served in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“I have been blessed to work on a team of the most outstanding and dedicated professionals and I am extremely proud of the men and women of our department,” Tafanelli said.

Kelly will reveal details on who will take over the Adjutant General’s position in late January.