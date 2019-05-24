Kansas leaders discuss plans to assess damage post flooding

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) - Clay County is one of more than 40 counties across Kansas that are part of the disaster declaration.

Flooding along the Republican River in Clay Center is just one area of concern amid more potential rounds of heavy rain.

The governor held a press conference on Thursday alongside leaders of Kansas agencies, such as the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation, who stressed just how dangerous flooding can be.

The leader of the Kansas National guard, Major General Lee Tafanelli, said his troops are on standby to respond to any major emergencies.

"Once the flood waters have receded that's when we'll really be able to do a lot of the damage assessment to really kind of get an overall impact in terms of the damage to critical infrastructure throughout the state and through our communities," said Tafanelli.

Governor Kelly warns there can be dangerous things that you can't see in the flood waters and urges people to use common sense this Memorial Day weekend to stay safe.