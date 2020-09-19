Kansas leaders react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

KSNT News
by: Balin Schneider
FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Thank you. #RestInPower This loss hurts bad. Thank you for your legacy of equity. I wore my dissent collar to announce I was running to honor you. I will keep working hard to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/tAAVd5PxSE— Michelle For Kansas (@Michelle4Kansas) September 18, 2020
Laina and I are praying for Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time. May the Lord comfort them in their time of loss.— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 19, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be remembered as a giant who graced this world. She redefined our understanding of being a woman. My heart is so heavy. pic.twitter.com/GVLbqKfQgi— Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) September 19, 2020
Tonight our prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While we didn’t always agree on policy or philosophies, her family deserves words of comfort and encouragement as they mourn their loss.— Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 19, 2020
I’m incredibly saddened by this news. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity. She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us. https://t.co/8xceOr1q76— Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 19, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was our friend and neighbor. An intellectual giant, she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a tremendous champion of women’s rights throughout her career.— Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 19, 2020
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, tackling each challenge with passion, dedication and extraordinary intellect. She served her country with honor & had an historic impact on the court and the nation. Prayers are with her family.— Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) September 19, 2020
Franki and I are saddened by the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Justice Ginsburg’s service and dedication to our nation’s highest court was admirable, and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten.— Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 19, 2020
