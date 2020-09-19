Kansas leaders react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Gov. Laura Kelly as ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half mast Friday Sept. 18 to honor justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fight against cancer.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”