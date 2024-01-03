TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual legislative session will begin on Monday, Jan. 8 at the Kansas State Capitol, and many are getting ready for the busy months ahead.

Right now the halls at the state capitol are empty. Although soon, they’re going to be filled with people.

“We’re scheduled for 90 day session,” Democratic House Minority Leader Vic Miller said. “And, even though you often hear people say, ‘Well we’re not going to take that long,’ it always does. So, sometime in early April we should be done.”

So how does one prepare for such a long and heavy workload? For Miller, he says it’s all about getting people on the same page.

“We just had a leadership meeting, today in fact, with the other members of my leadership teams,” Miller said. “Mostly reviewing what we’re going to tackle next week. First day when we come back we’re going to have a retreat for our 40 members to discuss kind of where the Democrats want to contrast some of our views with the other side.”

While the next three months might seem and appear hectic from an outsider’s point of view, Miller says it’s not as bad as it seems.

“It’s not as unorganized as it might appear to be to the person outside looking in,” Miller said. “It’s fairly well structured. Most all members have committee meetings starting at nine. Nine o’clock committee meetings. In the house we go in at 11 typically, have 1:30 committees and 3:30 committees.”

