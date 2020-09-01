Kansas legislators propose audit into KHP firings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas Highway Patrol majors were let go on July 23, after an internal investigation into KHP Superintendent, Col. Herman Jones.

The timing is prompting an audit into their investigations by state legislators, according to Rep. Stephen Owens of the 74th House District.

“This and much more information was provided to myself and fellow legislators and has led us to question these terminations, the leadership and overall morale of the KHP,” Owens wrote. “As such, we have requested legislative post-audit to do a brief look into this situation.”

A decision will be made Wednesday on whether or not to go forward with the audit.

On Facebook, Owens posted that, “if the LPA finds ‘smoke’ we will send in the ‘fire brigade’ for a deep dive to extinguish the flames!!!!”

The highway patrol announced Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman are “no longer employed at the agency.” Jones said the terminations come as an effort to make the KHP as effective as possible, according to a press release.

But KHP has not said specifically why the two majors are no longer employed or how their absence has made their role in the state more effective. This is the second time under Governor Kelly where KHP leadership has been shaken up.

Last year the two men at the head of KHP abruptly stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct.

After more than a year on the job as the new colonel, Jones faced multiple complaints of sexual harassment, misuse of a state plane, and gender discrimination.

The Kansas State Troopers Association put out a statement that said the actions are connected, and that they were an effort to silence complaints inside of KHP. You can read the full statement here.