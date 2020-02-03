Kansas legislature closing Wednesday for Chiefs’ victory parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate will be closed on Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a release, the legislature said Senate President Susan Wagle and Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman will close both chambers to allow legislators and staff to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl win.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs will have a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by a victory rally at Union Station around 1:30 p.m.

All legislative branch employees will return for a full day of work on Thursday.