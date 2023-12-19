TOPEKA (KSNT) – From 2020 and 2021, the U.S. saw the largest decline in life expectancy since 1921-1923, according to a 2022 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2020, the national life expectancy dropped 1.8 years and 0.9 years in 2021. The decline brought life expectancy in the U.S. to its lowest level since 1996.

Life expectancy from 2019 was largely impacted by the pandemic, according to the CDC. COVID-19 deaths contributed to 74% of the decline from 2019 to 2020 and 50% of the decline from 2020 to 2021.

In Kansas, from 2012 to 2022, the state saw a life expectancy decrease of 3.7 years from 78.9 to 75.2 years old, according to data from the CDC and DeadorKicking.com. In 2022, Kansas had approximately 87 deaths every day. The largest contributing factor to mortality was heart disease making up 19.5% of all deaths.

In 2022, the county with the highest life expectancy was Johnson County at 78.5 years old. The lowest life expectancy was Morton County with 70.2 years old. Shawnee County ranked #72 in the state with a 73.8-year-life expectancy.

“Life expectancy at birth—the estimated average number of years a given population will live—is a key measure for a community’s health. However, life expectancy varies tremendously within a community by such factors as income, sex, race and even neighborhood. Communities that have more opportunities for health will generally have a longer life expectancy. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true: communities with fewer opportunities for health have shorter life expectancies. Residents with more income have more choices, which results in living in better neighborhoods, enjoying better schools, accessing better healthcare and nearby green spaces, and enduring less toxic stress,” Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Charlie Hunt said.

Hunt said while Johnson County has a high life expectancy, there are communities only five miles apart that have over 12-year differences in life expectancy.

“There are also significant disparities in life expectancy by race and ethnicity…” Hunt said. “However, it is important to note that these disparities are not due directly to race and ethnicity as risk factors. Rather, historical injustices and structural factors that perpetuate inequities have contributed to negative outcomes.”

Life expectancy by county in 2022

County Life Expectancy Johnson 78.5 Trego 77.8 Riley 77.5 Nemaha 77.4 Douglas 77.3 Ellis 77.2 Pottawatomie 77 Washington 76.9 Haskell 76.8 Gove 76.7 Mitchell 76.5 Smith 76.5 Kiowa 76.3 Jewell 76.1 Lincoln 76.1 McPherson 76.1 Chase 76 Clay 76 Rawlins 76 Wabaunsee 76 Ellsworth 75.9 Gray 75.9 Stanton 75.9 Miami 75.7 Phillips 75.7 Seward 75.6 Greeley 75.5 Jefferson 75.5 Clark 75.4 Wallace 75.4 Doniphan 75.3 Grant 75.3 Keamy 75.3 Scott 75.3 Leavenworth 75.2 Anderson 75.1 Lane 75.1 Marshall 75.1 Norton 75.1 Osborne 75.1 Lyon 75 Marion 75 Sheridan 74.9 Coffey 74.8 Finney 74.8 Ford 74.8 Rice 74.8 Sherman 74.8 Cheyenne 74.7 Hamilton 74.7 Osage 74.7 Jackson 74.6 Morris 74.6 Rooks 74.6 Rush 74.6 Atchison 74.5 Harvey 74.5 Logan 74.5 Butler 74.4 Graham 74.4 Stevens 74.4 Franklin 74.3 Reno 74.2 Saline 74.2 Thomas 74.1 Barber 73.9 Ottawa 73.9 Republic 73.9 Barton 73.8 Decatur 73.8 Sedgwick 73.8 Shawnee 73.8 Edwards 73.7 Dickinson 73.6 Kingman 73.6 Meade 73.6 Russell 73.6 Stafford 73.5 Wichita 73.4 Cloud 73.3 Harper 73.3 Pawnee 73.2 Bourbon 73.1 Hodgeman 73.1 Labette 73.1 Ness 73.1 Pratt 73.1 Crawford 73 Woodson 72.9 Allen 72.8 Neosho 72.8 Wilson 72.8 Brown 72.7 Chautauqua 72.7 Sumner 72.7 Cowley 72.6 Elk 72.6 Greenwood 72.6 Wyandotte 72.6 Comanche 72.4 Cherokee 72.3 Linn 72.3 Geary 71.7 Montgomery 71.7 Morton 70.2 Data provided courtesy of the KDHE 2022 Annual Summary Full Report.

