Kansas Livestock Association pushes for ‘fake meat’ to be labelled as meat-free

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vegan and vegetarian products in Kansas may soon have to prominently display when products are meat-free.

Kansas lawmakers took the first step towards passing a bill that would require companies to label products that don’t contain meat. The label would be required to use the same font and size as the largest type on the packaging.

The Kansas Livestock Association said without clear disclaimers, consumers could be confused or think the products they are buying contain meat.

“We wanted to be proactive and make sure that these companies, they can sell what they want, we’re free market-based, they just need to be clear and truthful with consumers,” said Aaron Popelka of the Kansas Livestock Association.