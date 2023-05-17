TOPEKA (KSNT) – What’s in the bag? There were 165 ‘gift bags’ and 50 ‘football game’ gifts given to Kansas legislators in 2022.

In Kansas, expenses related to lobbying must be reported per K.S.A. 46-269. Lobbying is considered activity promoting or opposing action or nonaction on a matter, according to Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission (KGEC) Director Mark Skogland.

In 2022, $287,252.76 was reported in the KEDA Kansas Lobbyist Expenditure report. Of the total amount reported, only $75,209.63 was itemized.

When lobbyists provide recreation, food or beverages at an event, those expenditures can be unitemized if all members of the legislature were invited, if all members of one chamber or all members of one party of the chamber were invited per K.S.A. 46-269(c), according to Skoglund.

“I would not be surprised by such a report,” Skoglund said. “Events that invite the entire legislature can have rather sizable recreation, food, beverage costs associated with them.”

The annual lobbyist expenditure report must include the costs for items such as food and beverages, gifts and entertainment, according to Skoglund. The purpose of the items must be documented and can vary from axe throwing to hors d’oeuvres.

In 2022, there were 165 line items with the purpose of ‘gift bag’ and 50 line items with the purpose of ‘football game’ in the Lobbyist Expenditure Report. According to Skoglund, the contents of such gift bags are not required to be listed on a report. All ‘gift bag’ line items were reported by the Kansas Development Alliance.

In 2022, the lobbying groups with the most line items in the expense report were the Kansas Medical Society with 253 line items, the Kansas Economic Development Alliance with 165 line items, the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas with 165 line items, the Kansas Bankers Association with 105 line items and Evergy with 94 line items.

List of lobbyist groups ranked by expenditure in 2022: