Kansas loses 130,400 jobs during pandemic, Department of Labor reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lost more than 100,000 jobs in April as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state, according to the Kansas Department of Labor.

KDOL released its April Labor Market Report outlining unemployment in Kansas. The agency reported an unemployment rate of 11.2% in April, a spike from 3.2% compared to last year.

Kansas saw an estimated 130,400 jobs lost in nonfarm industries across all areas. KDOL breaks that loss down as:

121,600 of those being from private companies

8,800 government jobs lost

“April estimates reflect the impact of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Job estimates fell

by 130,400 over the month with reductions in the number of jobs for all major sectors,” said Labor

Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “The leisure and hospitality sector saw a particularly sharp decline,

accounting for 50,200 out of the total decrease since March.”

After seeing a spike in unemployment claims, KDOL announced a new gating process Tuesday to help relieve stress on the department’s computer system.

