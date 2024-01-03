TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery announced it has a winner for the 2023 Holiday Millionaire Raffle, do you have matching numbers?

The winning ticket was sold in the south-central region of Kansas. Alongside the winning ticket, 5,600 others won lesser prizes including one $100,000 winner, one $25,000 winner and two $10,000 winners.

The winning raffle number for the 2023 Holiday Millionaire Raffle was 096618. For lesser prizes, the $100,000 winning number is 095156, the $25,000 winning number is 024398 and the $10,000 winning numbers are 129239 and 096746.

If you have a big ticket, your prize must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery Office in Topeka in person or by mail. Players have 365 days to claim their prize.

“The Kansas Lottery thanks its players for their support of the 2023 Holiday Millionaire Raffle and wishes all Kansans a Happy New Year,” the Kansas Lottery said in a press release.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.