PLEASANTON (KSNT) – Authorities arrested a Pleasanton man Wednesday after he previously made threats that forced a courthouse to shut down, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Albert C. Hinds, 67, faces charges including criminal threat and terrorism. The KBI said Hinds made threats towards banking staff and officers at the Linn County Courthouse in December 2021. After he made the threatening statements, the building had to shut down temporarily.

Investigators arrested Hinds around 4:10 p.m. at the Food Fair Super Market in Mound City. After booking him into the Linn County Jail, authorities moved him to the Bourbon County Jail.

The KBI said because its investigation is ongoing, it won’t release any additional details about the case for now.