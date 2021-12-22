Kansas man arrested in burglary investigation after deputy finds truck full of stolen goods

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect has been taken into custody Wednesday by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy took a past burglary and theft report in the 8100 block of SW Riverwood Lane shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, after a residence there was broken into and nearly $30,000 worth of belongings were stolen.

Surveillance footage from the home showed a blue 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck arrive and leave the home multiple times. The sheriff’s office said the pickup truck drove away twice with trailers attached, that were stolen from the residence.

A week later, shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, a deputy with the SCSO conducted a traffic stop near SW 6th Street and Fairlawn Ave. on a blue 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver, identified as Skyler J. M. Wilson, 32, of Auburn, was taken into custody and items stolen during the burglary were found inside his pickup truck. A search warrant of his residence was executed and more stolen items during the burglary were recovered.

Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with burglary to a dwelling, theft, criminal damage to property, failure to wear a seat belt, no vehicle liability insurance, failure to produce a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators recovered one trailer at a residence in North Topeka. But the other, a 2012 Doolittle enclosed utility trailer, is still missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Roberts at (785) 251-2200.