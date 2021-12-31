Kansas man arrested in Manhattan for distribution of drugs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in Manhattan on Friday morning for the distribution of controlled substances causing great bodily harm including Oxycodone and Fentanyl.

According to a release from the Riley County Police Department, a warrant had been issued for Austin Dowling, 28, of Manhattan, during the course of an investigation into an April 2021 opioid-related overdose that happened in Manhattan.

Officers identified and stopped Dowling while he was driving near the intersection of Valleywood Dr. and Barnes Rd. in Manhattan. He was taken into custody without incident shortly before 11 a.m.

Dowling was arrested on his warrant for two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and two counts of use of a communication facility for drug transaction.

Dowling was also arrested on two additional warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. He is currently being held in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $116,000.