TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, on Wednesday.

The SNSO reports it conducted an investigation on Nov. 16 into child sex crimes. As a result, they arrested Chad W. Hartman, 37, of Kincaid, Kansas.

Hartman was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. The incident leading up to Hartman’s arrest remains under investigation.