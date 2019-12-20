Kansas man convicted in 2016 Topeka Ramada Inn murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Paola man accused of killing a woman in Topeka was convicted of murder charges Friday.

Clarence Foy killed Sarah Crawford , also of Paola, in 2016.

On July 30, 2016, police responded to the Ramada Inn hotel at Sixth and Fairlawn and found Crawford wrapped in sheets. The hotel has since been shut down.

Police said Crawford appeared to have been strangled with a belt and a phone charging cord. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Law enforcement completed the investigation while Foy was serving a prison sentence in Missouri for unrelated crimes. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges against Foy on May 11, 2018, and Foy was transported from Missouri to Shawnee County.

Foy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, intentional and theft.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.