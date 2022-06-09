ROOKS COUNTY (KSNT) – A Rooks County man has been convicted of second-degree intentional murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday.

Thomas Wojtzcuk, 41, from Woodston, was found guilty on Wednesday for the April 8, 2020 death of Charity Northrop of Woodston. The jury trial lasted seven days and sentencing is not scheduled yet. The KBI and Rooks County Sherriff’s Office investigated the incident.

