A previous booking photo of Matthew Bibee Jr., from the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County jury convicted a man of killing a 17-year-old over an $8 Xanax deal.

The jury found 22-year-old Matthew Lee Bibee guilty of first-degree murder, attempted capital murder, first-degree attempted premeditated, aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and other related crimes in the murder of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Court documents show Bibee arranged to buy Xanax in March 2019.

The affidavit says Padgett was killed after the deal fell through. Bibee, who was 18 years old at the time, was wounded two days later in shootout with police.

Two other then-teenagers have also been sentenced in connection with Padgett’s murder.

In 2020, Jordan Denny was sentenced to nine months of probation for her roll in the failed drug deal.

Rolland Kobelo, was sentenced to more than four years in a juvenile corrections facility for helping set up the deal.

Bibee will be sentenced on February 7, 2023.