WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday.
Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right lane when the Conner’s vehicle approached at highway speeds.
Conner applied the brakes but did not not stop in time due to a wet roadway and rainfall, according to KHP. The car then struck the semi.
Conner was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old semi driver had no apparent injuries.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.