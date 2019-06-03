Kansas man dies after being pinned under ATV on flooded road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Reno County authorities say a rural Hutchinson man died after he was pinned beneath an ATV on a road that was washed out by flood waters.

The sheriff's office said a motorist on Saturday reported seeing an empty ATV in the middle of the flooded street.

Deputies found Brian Sollers face down in the water Saturday afternoon. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Authorities say the road was closed because of flooding but there were no signs on one side of the washout.