ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car smashed into a trailer in Anderson County.

The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169 where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto Southwest Missouri Road from Northbound U.S. 169. A Ford Escort was traveling northbound behind the F-350 and failed to slow down, ramming into the vehicle’s trailer.

Dakota R. Kirkland, 30, of Welda, Kansas, the driver of the Escort, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the F-350 was unharmed.