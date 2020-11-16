Kansas man dies in rollover accident

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man has died after the pickup truck he was riding in rolled over into a roadside ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Cloud County about three miles north of Aurora.

Investigators determined that a southbound GMC Sierra pickup left the road and rolled over after it entered a ditch on the east side of the road.

Authorities said 38-year-old Ryan Peltier of Concordia died at the scene of the crash.

The truck’s driver, a 40-year-old woman from Aurora was taken to Cloud County Hospital with serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

