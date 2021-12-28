Kansas man ends up on the naughty list after deputy finds drugs in his car on Christmas Eve

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Getting arrested an hour before Christmas Day for possession of drugs is probably a good way to end up on the naughty list.

According to a recent release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 a deputy stopped a Chevy Malibu near 142nd and U.S. highway 75 for a traffic infraction. The traffic stop ended with the driver being arrested on several drug charges.

The driver, Eris Shamer Hopkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for various charges including:

Eris Shamer Hopkins (Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office).