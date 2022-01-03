Kansas man found dead in apartment fire from apparent suicide

OTTAWA (KSNT) – An apartment fire in Ottawa on Monday has sparked a police investigation after one man was found dead inside the building from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a press release from the Ottawa Police Department, both the police and the Ottawa Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 3:55 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of S. Ash Street. The fire was contained to only two apartment units and put out soon after OFD arrived.

Inside, a 37-year-old male from Ottawa was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Units from the OPD, OFD, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

Further identification of the deceased will not be released according to the press release. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPD Investigations Division at 785-242-2562 or at AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.