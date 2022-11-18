SPRINGFIELD, MO (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines in October.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, of Galena, Kansas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a federal indictment returned on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Alexius was charged as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On Oct. 9, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Alexius for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. Highway 166 in Cherokee County, Kansas.

Alexius reportedly accelerated his motorcycle and led law enforcement officers in pursuit into Newton County, Missouri. He then lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Birch Drive.

The DOJ reports Alexius was tased three times before officers could take him into custody. Alexius refused to lie on the ground and repeatedly reached into his jacket pocket. It was later found he was carrying a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in his jacket.

Alexius was prohibited by federal law to carry a firearm or ammunition. He has four prior felony convictions for resisting arrest and multiple other prior felony convictions.