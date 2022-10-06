WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Wichita man with drug trafficking-related charges.

Court documents state that 36-year-old Grant Lubbers was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says Lubbers is accused of possessing 40 grams or more of a substance containing a mixture of fentanyl

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.