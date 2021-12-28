Kansas man killed early Tuesday morning in Topeka identified

Topeka police reported a man was killed on S.W. 21st near Fillmore, then hit by several other vehicles. (KNST / Matthew Johnstone)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man killed by a car early on Tuesday has been identified.

According to a recent press release from the Topeka Police Department, the deceased man has been identified as Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly killed McFeeters, Colby Rajewski, 18, of Topeka, turned himself in to the Law Enforcement Center. Rajewski was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of the investigation. He has been charged with failure to stop at accident resulting in great bodily harm.

McFeeters lost his life at around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 when officers from TPD were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle accident where a pedestrian had been hit. The initial investigation indicated that an adult male was in the street in the area when he was struck by a passing car.

The man was then hit by several additional vehicles. McFeeters was declared dead at the scene.