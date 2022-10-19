WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 2:37 p.m. on U.S. Route 281, half a mile south of Land Road in Russell County.

The KHP says 28-year-old Mason Roach was driving a 2005 Mack Cement Truck northbound on U.S. Route 281 when he drove off to the left and went into the ditch on the west side of the highway. He then went through a private fence, went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times, according to the KHP.

Roach was pronounced dead at the scene.