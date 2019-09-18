Kansas man prohibited from owning guns shot himself in the arm, sentenced to 2 years in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man faces two and one-half years in federal prison after accidentally shooting himself in the arm.

Keeno Collins, 26 of Ozawakie, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collins accidentally shot himself in the arm on the grounds of Topeka West High School.

When police arrived, Collins told officers that he did not know what happened.

After authorities found a gun matching Collins’ DNA nearby, they discovered that he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony drug charge from 2015.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a gun, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.