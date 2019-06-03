Kansas man sentenced four years in prison for loading 168 pounds of marijuana

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - A 32-year-old Kansas man was sentenced today to four years in federal prison for helping to move 168 pounds of marijuana from one house to another to keep police from finding it, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Felipe Cano-Porras, 32, Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Law enforcement had a house in the 900 block of Riverview in Kansas City, Kansas, under surveillance when Cano-Porras and another man exited.

In the home, investigators found marijuana in suitcases, methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $25,000 in cash. In his plea, Cano-Porras admitted he and another moved the marijuana, the methamphetamine, the guns and the cash into the house from another residence.