Kansas man sentenced six years in heroin trafficking arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister sentenced a Kansas City man to six years in federal prison Thursday after he plead guilty to possession of heroin, according the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Terrance Wills, 42, plead guilty to one count of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

In his plea, Wills said he met two men at a rest area near Topeka who had been transporting heroin from Texas. Investigators said they found almost five pounds of heroin in their possession.

Wills asked the court for a release from prison because of coronavirus concerns and his increased risk due to asthma. The court denied his request, according to his court records.