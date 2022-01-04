Kansas man sentenced to 21 years in drive-by shooting case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting incident that left one man seriously injured.

According to a recent press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Shardell Shakur Jackson was charged in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in 2020.

On March 8, 2020, police were called to the area of 11th and Locust in Topeka in response to a drive-by shooting. Officers arriving on the scene located Khalil Austin who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Austin was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment and told officers that he was walking home when Jackson pulled up in a car, drew a handgun and began shooting at him as he ran away. A total of 11 shell casings were found at the scene and it was determined that Austin was hit by three bullets.

Jackson was later found at his mother’s house a few hours later where he was taken into custody and police recovered the gun he used in the shooting. Neighbors also helped law enforcement by providing surveillance video from a nearby residence.

Jackson was convicted by a jury in June of 2021 of the following felonies:

Attempted murder in the first degree with premeditation

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Aggravated battery

Jackson was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 4 by the court to a prison sentence of 253 months or about 21 years with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.