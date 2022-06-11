SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The results of a sentencing hearing for a Kansas man were announced on Friday.

William Brown (Photo Courtesy/SCDOC)

William Lee Brown, 52, pled guilty to two felonies and received a combined jail sentence of 92 months or about 8 years. The charges include electronic solicitation with someone Brown believed to be a minor and attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Brown will be placed on the sex offenders list permanently.

Brown was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

During pre-trail in March of 2021, Brown plead guilty to two charges and was dismissed of two charges: attempted sexual exploitation of a child and attempted criminal sodomy.