SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say one man received serious injuries after his car flipped on a rural county road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported in its crash logs that the man was injured at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 just east of the intersection of Mentor Road and Kipp Road in Saline County. A Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Mentor Road when the vehicle left the road on the north side where it overturned and landed in a ditch.

The KHP said the driver, a 33-year-old Gypsum man, received serious injuries in the crash. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

