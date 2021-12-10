Kansas man taken into custody after narcotics found during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, KS (KSNT) – A man has been taken into custody after narcotics were found in his car during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop at 3:24 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at milepost 119 on US-75 highway for a traffic violation.

The suspect, Scott A. Coulter, 39, of Ottawa, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.