OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – One man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Osage City Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 7:50 p.m. on June 22 in the area of the 500 block of North 12th Street in Osage City. They found a man in the area who appeared to be in a crisis.

As one officer tried to calm the situation, the man pulled out a knife. The officer to attempt to restrain the man to prevent him from harming himself or others. The officer, unable to get the knife away, eventually used his taser to subdue the suspect.

The man was later identified as David Lehnerr, 31, of Osage City. He was arrested and booked into the Osage County Jail awhile waiting charges from the Osage County Attorney for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.